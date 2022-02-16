"The dream is always there" - Montez Ford reveals the type of match he wants to have more of in WWE

WWE RAW Superstar Montez Ford has stated that he wants to compete in more singles matches.

The former SmackDown Tag Team Champion collided with Roman Reigns last year in a one-on-one match on SmackDown. Ford put on an impressive performance although he was unable to defeat The Tribal Chief.

On the latest edition of Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Montez Ford was asked if the bout has made him want to compete in more singles matches. He admitted that it did, and added that facing Reigns was a blessing for him.

"Of course. One hundred percent," said Ford. "I’ve been watching this for over twenty years now. My mom still sends me photos all the time of me holding up the WWE Championship, and that’s one of the things, like every kid, that’s your dream. That’s what you want to do. So, just the fact of getting an opportunity with arguably the greatest Superstar in our modern-day era, Roman Reigns, it’s a blessing. A testament to time, too. As far as the itch, one hundred percent, because the kid doesn’t go away. The dream is always there."

Montez Ford discusses The Street Profit possibly splitting up

The Street Profits are currently one of the most entertaining teams in WWE. They have so far held the NXT, RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

According to Montez Ford, him and his partner Angelo Dawkins have already discussed what would happen if they both went their separate ways.

"Me and [Angelo Dawkins] always talk all the time about whether it’s him or me, the support always stays there," said Ford. "I’m never going to try to cloud him from achieving success. Is it difficult? Of course, man. All good things that come to an end are always horrible. Nobody wanted to see ‘The Golden Girls’ go off. No one wanted to see ‘How I Met Your Mother’ finally go off. No one wanted to see ‘Living Single’ or ‘In Living Color’ go off. It’s difficult, man, but I don’t think that bond will ever end. If there’s a singles run for myself or him, the bond won’t end. The support will just keep happening on either end — and just keep going."

Would you be interested in seeing Montez Ford or Angelo Dawkins pursue a singles run? Have you been enjoying their recent matches on RAW? Sound off below!

What is working with Mr. McMahon really like? We asked Austin Theory himself.

Edited by Genci Papraniku