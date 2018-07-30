Most Followed WWE Women Wrestlers on Twitter

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 5.00K // 30 Jul 2018, 16:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

WWE superstars have an incredible amount of followers on Social Media

Times have definitely changed since The Attitude Era, the internet has taken over and now it seems that one of the entry requirements for any main event level wrestler is to have a huge following on Social Media. Of course, not all WWE stars are on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook, but the vast majority are and it appears that there is a struggle going on outside of the ring to see who the top female star is with the most Twitter followers.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

The women of Total Divas have to spend a large portion of their time promoting the show and their fellow women on Social Media, which could be why they have managed to gather such a solid following, but when it comes to the most followed women on Twitter from the current WWE roster, you will be surprised to see who is at the top of the ladder.

#10 Lana - 1.03 million

Lana is the 10th most followed female wrestler in WWE

Lana came to WWE through the 2013 Diva Search and has since gone on to become the most successful person to come out of that competition. Devin Taylor, Eva Marie, and JoJo Offerman were all part of the show, but Lana is the only one who has gone on to become a competitive member of WWE's roster.

Lana has spent most of her time in WWE as a mouthpiece for her husband Rusev, but she has also spent a lot of time training and working in the ring alongside some of the best female wrestlers in the world. Interestingly, neither the current SmackDown or Raw Women's Champions make this list, but Lana does since she has been able to amass more than a million followers on her Twitter account.

1 / 10 NEXT