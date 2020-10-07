Mr. Kennedy makes a big admission on possible AEW signing (Exclusive)

Ken Anderson, AKA Mr. Kennedy, returned for another appearance on Sportskeeda's UnSkripted live Q&A session with Dr. Chris Featherstone. The former WWE Superstar, who is currently signed to NWA, was asked about his thoughts regarding potentially joining AEW.

Anderson admitted that he would definitely be open to signing an AEW contract. However, the former WWE MITB holder explained that he is presently busy with learning the ropes in a different career, and he intends to have his own contracting business in the future.

Anderson stated that while an AEW stint sounds fun, he wouldn't be up for a WWE-like schedule as he wants to spend time with his family.

Here's what Anderson said:

"Umm, Yeah, maybe (laughs). You know, right now, my head's not really there. I am enjoying what I'm doing right now—learning a new trade. I'd like to start my own, you know, contracting business at some point. So, I'm kind of learning the ropes there.

But, it definitely could be fun at some point. I also don't know what their schedule is right now. I haven't really looked into it, but you know, I don't think I can do a WWE full schedule. I want to be around for my kids. I want to see them as much as possible."

Ken Anderson wants the word to reach AEW

Chris Featherstone chimed in and revealed that AEW is not running any other live shows apart from Dynamite, making their schedule less hectic compared to the WWE.

Anderson then joked if someone could let the AEW officials know about his interest in potentially working for the promotion. Featherstone himself could do the honors as he has Billy Gunn's phone number.

Featherstone: As far as I know, they are not doing any live events or anything. I think they just have the Wednesday night shows. Those are live in Jacksonville I believe and, as far, you know, media stuff. Other than that, they are not doing any show, other shows.

Anderson: I would definitely love to. Can you, umm, somebody give them a call? Just let them know.

Featherstone: I have got Billy Gun's number. I'll text him for you (laughs).

While NWA currently employs Anderson, you can never rule out the possibility of the 44-year-old veteran working with AEW somewhere down the line.

During the latest edition of SK's UnSKripted, Anderson also spoke about his backstage interactions with The Undertaker and Kane, Paul Heyman's influence on his career, MVP, and much more.