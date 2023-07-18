Multi-time champion reverts to former gimmick on WWE RAW? Major clue hidden in plain sight! 

WWE stars are known for changing their characters and gimmicks from time to time. This enables them to garner a major reaction and response from fans. On the latest edition of RAW, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler exchanged words, showcasing another instance of the bad blood they share.

Things turned sour for the two former friends when The Queen of Spades turned on Rousey during their tag team match at Money in the Bank. While Rousey stood on the top of the stairs overlooking Baszler, who was in the ring, she called her out for her comments and actions in the previous weeks.

The former RAW Women's Champion was spotted wearing her signature black jacket and her hair down just like she did when she stunned the wrestling world at Royal Rumble 2018. The jacket was a tribute to WWE legend Roddy Piper who wore a similar jacket.

(Left) Ronda Rousey during Royal Rumble 2018 debut; (Right) Ronda Rousey on the latest edition of RAW

Additionally, Ronda Rousey challenged Shayna Baszler to a match at SummerSlam. The two women are no strangers to each other since they come from an MMA background and were part of the four horsewomen of MMA.

Ronda Rousey reportedly wants out of WWE contract

Ronda Rousey returned to win the Royal Rumble 2022 after a brief hiatus. Within that time, she gave birth to her first child with Travis Browne in September 2021.

Following her return, she won the SmackDown Women's Championship and defended the title on numerous occasions before losing it to Liv Morgan. Earlier this year, Rousey teamed up with Shayna Baszler, and the two were on a path of rampage en route to winning the Women's Tag Team Championship. However, Rousey's run in WWE could be coming to an end.

Recently, reports emerged about the expiration of the multi-time women's champion's contract with WWE. She allegedly kept WWE in the loop about her exit from the company, which could come before WrestleMania 40.

With SummerSlam around the corner, it has been speculated that Rousey wanted to do a program with her real-life friend Shayna Baszler and that is why the feud was booked. It remains to be seen whether the rumors will end up being true.

