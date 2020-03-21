Multi-woman SmackDown Women's Championship match announced for WrestleMania 36

A high-stakes multi-woman match for the SmackDown Women's title has been made official for WrestleMania 36.

How will the current champion, Bayley respond following the announcement?

The current champion Bayley

Much like last week, this week's episode of SmackDown once again came to us live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida with no live audience. This is being done to cope with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that is troubling the world.

Tonight on the Blue brand, former Divas Champion Paige announced a six-pack match for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 36, which will also take place from the Performance Center for the first-time ever, with no live audience. The champion Bayley will defend her title against Lacey Evans, Dana Brooke, Tamina, Naomi, and to make things interesting, her best friend and ally, Sasha Banks.

Six-pack challenge for the SmackDown Women's title

After defeating Charlotte Flair for the title in October 2019, Bayley has gone on to enjoy a successful run as a champion. The first-ever women's Grand Slam Champion has defeated the likes of Charlotte, Lacey Evans, and recently Naomi, to successfully retain the title.

Paige, who was supposed to be on last week's episode of SmackDown could not show up due to travel issues amidst the coronavirus pandemic. She appeared via satellite tonight to announce that she was granted the special permission by FOX to announce Bayley's match for WrestleMania.

Paige then made the above-mentioned match announcement that also pits Banks in the match against Bayley. Upon the announcement of Banks' name, a visibly annoyed Bayley stormed out of the ring with her title.

It will be interesting to see how Bayley reacts when she has to face Banks in the match at WrestleMania.