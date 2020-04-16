Multiple NXT Superstars react to being released by WWE

WWE released a number of Superstars and producers.

The releases were a part of a cost-cutting measure.

A number of cuts were announced by WWE last night as a reaction to the COVID-19 outbreak as a cost-cutting procedure. Apart from cuts to salaries of executives, WWE released a number of talent including Gallows and Anderson, Rusev, Lio Rush and Drake Maverick. A number of producers including Lance Storm and Mike Rotunda were also released by the company.

WWE also released a number of Superstars from NXT. One of these released Superstars was MJ Jenkins who is a former May Young Classic competitor. Jenkin's reaction to being released on Twitter was heartbreaking. She revealed that COVID-19 had already taken her legal guardian, her brother-in-law, who passed away from the disease and now she had also lost her dream job. Here's what she said:

Covid-19 has been devastating for me & my family. My brother in law; who was my legal guardian passed away to Covid-19.

Today, Covid-19 stripped me of my dream job. Feels like life is being sucked from me Thank you to everyone that has reached out. Be safe and stay strong

Josiah Williams was also released by WWE. Here's what he had to say on Twitter after his release:

My microphone is currently wide open! Now accepting voiceover opportunities, features for Christian Hip-Hop / clean music, interviews and more! Click the link below for more information.#StayPositive. ❤️https://t.co/G6pltm5ggz pic.twitter.com/qaRZ3PaUkX — Josiah Williams (@JDeanWilliams) April 15, 2020

Deonna Purrazzo also took to Twitter to react to her release:

The people closest to me know this is something I’ve been struggling with wanting for the better part of the last year.



Happy to say I gave this journey my best and MORE excited for the future! ❤️ — The Virtuosa (@DeonnaPurrazzo) April 15, 2020