Multiple time WWE Champion and legend wants one final WrestleMania match

Published Jan 14, 2020

Jan 14, 2020 IST SHARE

Big Show made a surprising return to WWE television last weekend on RAW, aligning with Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens against Seth Rollins and AOP.

In an interview with ESPN, Big Show revealed that wrestling in WrestleMania is "every competitor's dream", and that he would like to have one more match at The Show of Shows.

"That's every competitor's dream. I'd love to get one more in. Especially because it's in Tampa, where I have a house, so I can drive home after the show."

The WWE legend was not on WWE television in 2019 as he was busy filming for his new Netflix show The Big Show Show. The show has been produced by WWE and will be available later this year.

The 7-time World Champion also spoke about his WWE return and how he felt when he returned to the company this month:

"But to walk into that locker room and look at the guys and know that I'm in the trenches with them again and being competitive, that's what did it for me."

It seems like Big Show will be involved in the Royal Rumble PPV later this month in some way, as he is currently in a high-profile feud involving some of the biggest stars on RAW.