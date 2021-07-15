Murphy posts a cryptic message following WWE release

Former WWE Superstar Murphy, also known as Buddy Murphy, has tweeted out a cryptic message surrounding a particular date. Just days after being released by WWE, the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion has potentially teased the date of his return to the pro wrestling circuit.

Taking to Twitter, Murphy posted an image that suggested that he could be returning to action on 31st August 2021. Murphy is also using the date as his profile picture on Twitter.

Here is the cryptic tweet from Murphy:

While nothing is yet to be confirmed or reported on what the date could potentially mean, the likeliest possibility is of Murphy returning to the industry in August. It remains to be seen where Murphy will end up next, especially given the vast majority of options he could choose from.

Signing for AEW could be a likely option for Murphy, especially after Aleister Black was recently revealed as the newest signing for the promotion. However, Murphy ending up on either IMPACT Wrestling or New Japan Pro Wrestling is another door that could open for the former WWE Superstar.

Murphy was recently released by WWE along with a host of other Superstars

On June 2nd, Murphy was released from his WWE contract and WWE career came to an end after eight years. Murphy initially started out in WWE NXT and was part of a tag team with Blake that was managed by Alexa Bliss. The duo also won the NXT Tag Team Championships once.

After moving up to the main roster, Murphy started competing in the cruiserweight division and won the division's title at Super Show-Down in Melbourne, Australia. The moment could very well be regarded as the best moment of Murphy's WWE career.

Murphy would later go on to win the WWE RAW Tag Team Championships with Seth Rollins. He became a vital part of Seth Rollins' faction along with AOP and together, the duo captured the tag titles on RAW.

