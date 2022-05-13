"It’s a story everyone can relate to" - Mustafa Ali on his feud with current champion in WWE

Mustafa Ali has opened up about his rivalry with the current United States Champion Theory on RAW.

After being away from WWE TV for several months, he made a surprise return on the April 25th episode of the red brand. He's been involved in an angle with Theory and The Miz since his return, as well as former NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa.

During his recent appearance on El Brunch de WWE, Mustafa Ali stated that his rivalry with Vince McMahon's protege is relatable because Theory is portrayed as the corporate guy while he has to earn everything in the company.

"Theory and a guy like me, I feel like it’s a story everyone can relate to. There’s a guy in Theory that is, you know, no doubt, an amazing competitor but he’s gotten to the head of the line by kissing up to the boss, by cutting corners and by being that suck up, that corporate employee, you know? The perfect model employee, the one that’ll go tattle tell behind your back and we all know a guy like that or a girl like that, one that’ll do anything to get ahead in the corporate world and then there’s a guy like me that calls it right down the middle," said Ali. (H/T POST Wrestling)

Mustafa Ali says his goal is to capture the United States Championship

Ali has been a part of 205 Live, with SmackDown and RAW during his time. However, he has never held a single title in the company.

During the same interview, Mustafa Ali stated that he wants to change that by defeating Theory and become the new US Champion.

"Theory is the youngest United States Champion in WWE history. I have been with the company almost six years now and have never held a championship but I’m widely regarded as one of the best in-ring performers that we have. So when you compare the two, to me, that’s the glaring difference and I think that’s the story that we’re trying to tell of there’s one guy that’s the corporate suck up and there’s another guy that’s not and that’s the story we’re trying to tell and so when I came back, I knew that’s who I was lining up bets — who my eyes was on. It was Theory and the United States Championship," said Ali.

Mustafa Ali has what it takes to become a champion in WWE. Defeating Theory for the US Title would be a big deal, as the latter would be Vince McMahon's protégé.

Got pro wrestling running through your veins? Sign up for our exclusive newsletter right here.

Edited by Neda Ali