Mustafa Ali has a special plan for Brock Lesnar at the WWE Royal Rumble

Mustafa Ali has revealed how he intends to exact revenge on Brock Lesnar at the 2020 Royal Rumble following the WWE Champion’s involvement in the 2019 Money In The Bank ladder match.

In May 2019, Ali looked as though he was set to claim the Money In The Bank contract, earning himself a future World Championship opportunity in the process, but Lesnar ran down to the ring and pushed him off the ladder before unhooking the briefcase to win the match.

Speaking to Kentucky radio station 99.5 WKDQ, the SmackDown Superstar acknowledged that he does not stand much of a chance if he comes face to face with Lesnar, who will enter the Royal Rumble from the No.1 position, but he still plans to “get one good shot” at the WWE Champion in the match.

“I am not one to completely ignore reality. Brock Lesnar is a machine. Me running at him face to face, I will surely meet my demise. But that’s the whole point – that’s who I am. I don’t run from people. I’m not going to play it dirty. If I get one good shot in on Brock, that’s revenge enough for me because, at the end of the day, the man took something from me.”

‘Most wrestling Brock Lesnar did all year’

Brock Lesnar is often criticised for his part-time status as a WWE Superstar, especially when he holds one of the company’s World Championships.

Mustafa Ali joined the long list of Superstars who have taken a shot at the WWE Champion by jokingly saying that his brief appearance at the end of the 2019 Money In The Bank match "was the most wrestling Brock did all year".

“The audacity of him to show up after the match has pretty much concluded, I’ve got six other guys… I deserved that Money In The Bank. I was climbing the ladder. For him to come out and shove me and simply take it, I think that was the most wrestling Brock did all year, climbing that ladder.”