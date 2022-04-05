Mustafa Ali shows off impressive body transformation following WWE hiatus 

Mustafa Ali requested his WWE release back in January and has since failed to appear on-screen after the company denied his request. The former RETRIBUTION leader has obviously spent the last three months working hard in the gym and preparing for his next move.

After several cryptic updates on his social media pages in recent weeks, Ali recently shared an image where it's clear that he has undergone quite the transformation.

The 36-year-old took to Twitter to show off his impressive new physique, captioning the picture with "adjustments".

Ali was once seen as a front-runner in the Cruiserweight Division, but has now managed to bulk himself up and could be preparing for a huge career move when his time with WWE comes to an end.

Mustafa Ali refused to appear in The WWE Royal Rumble earlier this year

After Mustafa Ali requested his release back in January, the company looked to add him to the annual Royal Rumble match. Ali made it clear that he didn't want to be part of the match and again asked for his release. He's since been pushing to get out of his contract.

The star recently noted that he could have a long wait since it's believed that he still has more than two years left on his current deal.

Ali's last WWE appearance of note came back at Crown Jewel in October 2021. He then went on a two-month hiatus before requesting his release from the company, which has since extended his hiatus for a further four months.

Ali recently welcomed a new member to his family, a daughter, and took some time away from the company to be by his wife's side. It appears that this change in his personal life has helped to fuel his career pursuits.

AJ Styles spoke to Sportskeeda about Edge ahead of the big WrestleMania showdown. Catch it here.

Edited by Jacob Terrell