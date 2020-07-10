Mustafa Ali still part of WWE SmackDown; takes shot at WWE over 'exile'

Mustafa Ali is eager and waiting to return to action on WWE SmackDown!

Mustafa Ali has been missing from action in a ring for a long time now.

Randy Orton faced Mustafa Ali in a match on WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown has showcased quite a lot of WWE Superstars over the course of the last few years since the Brand Split. One WWE Superstar who had particularly made an impression following his debut on WWE SmackDown was none other than Mustafa Ali. Unfortunately, Mustafa Ali has not really been able to break into the top level in WWE yet and is rarely featured on television on the Blue brand amidst rumors that he had gone through a character transformation and was actually the mysterious hacker who revealed that Sonya Deville and Dolph Ziggler were the two who plotted together.

There were some rumors over the past few weeks that stated that Mustafa Ali had been moved to WWE RAW, and it puzzled the WWE Universe when he did not show up during the course of the show. Now, it has been confirmed that Mustafa Ali was not actually moved to RAW and is still very much a part of WWE SmackDown.

Mustafa Ali to remain on WWE SmackDown

When AJ Styles was traded to WWE SmackDown, reports started to emerge as a part of the deal, Mustafa Ali had been moved to WWE RAW instead. Now, it has been confirmed by Wrestling News that those rumors were false, as they updated saying that Mustafa Ali's pictures were still shown as a part of the WWE SmackDown roster.

They went on further to add that a WWE contact had reached out to say that Mustafa Ali had never been moved to RAW.

Run it back, cowards. https://t.co/2SoUCELTp4 — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) July 3, 2020

Mustafa Ali has made no secret of the fact that he is eager and waiting to return to television on WWE, but there has apparently been no progress on when that will actually be.

Mustafa Ali also recently posted on Twitter, taking a subtle shot at WWE, saying that he was exiled. In the picture, he was also training, indicating that he was more than ready to make a return to televised programming. When he will finally return, however, remains to be seen for the moment.