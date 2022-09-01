MVP reacts to WWE Superstar living with Welsh family ahead of Clash at the Castle

WWE RAW star MVP has reacted to an advertisement from BT Sport featuring Damian Priest.

In the advertisement, Damian lives with a Welsh family in preparation for WWE Clash at the Castle this Saturday. The show will take place at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. It is WWE's first stadium show in the United Kingdom in over thirty years. The last premium live event in the UK was SummerSlam 1992.

MVP wrote "absolutely brilliant!" in response to the advertisement. Damian successfully sheared sheep, worked at a brewery, and helped out at the family farm in the video below.

"Absolutely brilliant!!!"

What is happening at WWE Clash at the Casle?

WWE has already sold over 63,000 tickets for the premium live event this Saturday night. Tickets are still available for the event, but a WrestleMania-worthy crowd is expected for Clash at the Castle.

There are currently three title matches listed for the show. The Tag Team Championships, RAW Women's Championship, and the United States Championship will not be defended. However, RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair will compete this Saturday.

Bianca will team up with Asuka and Alexa Bliss to battle Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai in a 6-woman tag team match. Bayley returned alongside Dakota and Iyo at SummerSlam.

Edge and Rey Mysterio will square off against Damian Priest and Finn Balor of The Judgment Day. Edge defeated Damian Priest on the August 22nd edition of RAW in the main event. On this past Monday's episode of the red brand, Dominik seemed disappointed that his father elected to team with Edge at the premium live event. Rey told Dominik that he wanted Edge's experience by his side for the match. WWE has hinted at Dominik betraying his father and joining The Judgment Day in the past.

Riddle and Seth Rollins will finally meet in the ring after their bout at SummerSlam got canceled. Their rivalry has gotten very personal lately, with Seth bringing up Riddle's impending divorce.

Gunther will defend the Intercontinental Championship against Sheamus. The two stars had a stare down on Friday's SmackDown as their sidekicks brawled all around them. The Ring General will likely get a hero's welcome from the UK crowd.

Liv Morgan will defend the SmackDown Women's Championship against Shayna Baszler. Ronda Rousey has been furious since her rematch against Liv at SummerSlam ended in controversy and she will likely play a factor in this match.

Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre will battle for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Reigns will be celebrating two years as champion this Friday on SmackDown. Drew McIntyre has been champion twice but both reigns were during the pandemic era and he's yet to hold the title in front of fans.

Will Roman Reigns leave Clash at the Castle as champion? Let us know in the comments section below.

