MVP shot down WWE's Nation of Domination 2.0 idea, but is working well backstage

A new stable recently debuted in WWE called RETRIBUTION, but all the rumors beforehand suggested a new Nation of Domination 2.0 featuring MVP was coming.

Multiple reports surfaced suggesting that WWE were ready to present a modern-day incarnation of the popular Attitude Era stable that helped jettison The Rock to superstardom, but as of yet, it hasn't come to pass.

According to sources inside WWE, it's going to stay that way. WWE wanted MVP to lead the stable but he rejected the idea.

The Hurt Business is the compromise that was reached. MVP has recruited Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley thus far and while all members are African-Americans, that's not the focus of the group at all — dominance is.

MVP himself addressed the rumor on Say Less With Kaz & Lowkey in July, saying:

“No, no, short answer is no, because I’ve been hearing the chatter and I’ve been seeing that and I don’t wanna do the new anything. The Nation was done, it was awesome in the time that it was done. It was needed, stars were made. I don’t wanna rehash something else, I wanna bring something new, and I don’t necessarily, in our approach to The Hurt Business, me and Bobby, as you know are legitimate friends away from wrestling. We boys. Shelton is one of my closest friends. I just like making money with my friends, you know what I’m saying?

"I have no interest in rehashing the Nation of Domination and while I do wanna present myself and Bobby and Shelton as strong black role models, successful, we’re businessmen. We’re not trying to make a statement on race. We’re trying to just make a statement."

It's hardly surprising MVP passed on the idea given the delicate and sensitive social climate at the moment. Many would have undoubtedly viewed WWE's decision as tone-deaf.

MVP was against Nation of Domination 2.0

WWE reportedly brought in former members Ron Simmons and Mark Henry to RAW with the view to using them to launch the idea back in June. Though Simmons made an appearance — and Henry did on RAW last night — neither sparked any ideas of a reboot.

Advertisement

On MVP's backstage influence

MVP has also been vocal about wanting to work with Apollo Crews and it's understood Ricochet is on that list, too. His interactions with them on a weekly business seem to be an indication that WWE are listening to him.

The fact The Hurt Business have been presented as strongly as they have — at least in appearance and unity — shows MVP has influence on getting attention on other deserving talents.

Long may that continue. MVP has been one of WWE's best pickups in years and his charisma has helped make nearly half a dozen stars more interesting just by association since his return.

If the former United States Champion can help develop their characters and make them more prominent parts of the show like he's already shown he can, he's been a major coup for WWE.

The word backstage right now is MVP is playing his veteran role tremendously well.