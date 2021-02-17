WWE Superstar MVP suffers injury on Monday Night RAW - Reports

WWE Superstar MVP reportedly suffered a knee injury on Monday Night RAW. The Hurt Business leader was involved in a match against Riddle and The Lucha House Party when the injury happened.

MVP blew his knee out while walking into the ring according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio. The journalist claimed that MVP was getting help when the cameras were off but tried not to sell it when live on TV. He said:

"Did you see MVP blow out his knee? I don't know how serious it was, he either took, I don't think it was from this, he either took a bump off the apron and landed on his feet then he gets into the ring, it seems like he was walking in the ring and his knee just went out. It didn't play into the match, he was limping…they were helping him to the back when the camera was off, but when the camera was on, he was trying to walk on his own and gut it out and not sell it." [H/T WrestlingNews]

Dave Meltzer continued to talk about the incident and went on to compare the situation with Kevin Nash.

"It was very similar, remember when Kevin Nash tore his quad? Yeah, it was a very similar look, you know you just take a step and all of a sudden boom. I don't know for sure if it was a knee, but he was limping pretty bad. He's hurt, but I don't know the extent of the injury. I don't know if it's serious or just tweaked it, but he got hurt in the latter stages of the match."

Did MVP get legitimately injured on Monday Night RAW?

WWE has yet to officially announce MVP's injury, but the Hurt Business leader was seen using crutches after the show, during RAW Talk. Dave Meltzer is the only one who has reported on the possible injury so far.

However, it is worth noting that the journalist has highlighted that he has no concrete information on how severe the injury is.