"My mindset is on creating something new" - NXT Champion Finn Balor on the status of the Demon King [Exclusive]

Tonight, WWE NXT Champion Finn Balor will step inside the ring at NXT New Year's Evil to defend his title against Kyle O'Reilly in a NXT Takeover 31 rematch. But before he does, The Prince sat down with Sportskeeda's own Rick Ucchino to discuss a variety of topics ahead of tonight's title defense.

When the subject of Balor's alter ego "The Demon King" came up due to members of the WWE Universe being anxious for it to return, Balor gave a response some fans might not want to hear. While the NXT Champion believes it will eventually come back, it's not his focus right now.

"Of course, but, you know, there's also a sense of, I don't want to rest on my laurels just you know, people want to see Bullet Club again people want to see the Demon and again people want to see DX return people want to see nWo get back together. But for me, my mindset is very much about creating something new, as opposed to you know, going back to what I know will work and trust me, I love the Demon King. And it's something that I really want to do in the future but in the future right now. You know, I'm fully immersed in the character of the Prince."

.@FinnBalor talks to @Sportskeeda about not relinquishing @WWENXT Championship after suffering broken jaw; and getting ready for title defense against @KORcombat at #NewYearsEvil tonight https://t.co/ipLIlxCU1e — WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) January 6, 2021

NXT Champion Finn Balor says there will come a time where he wants to be the Demon King again

It's clear that Balor understands how easy it would be to go back to the well and stick with what works. It's also refreshing to see that the NXT Champion continues to want to try new things that he hasn't done before in WWE as he looks for creative fulfillment.

"It's a completely different direction for me in WWE, and I feel like it's something that you know I can't really kind of divert my attention back to the Demon King just to please other people are much rather please myself, you know, I feel like the true fulfillment comes from pleasing yourself and you know there will be a moment where I will 100% want to be the Demon King again but right now I'm not at that point. And, you know, I'm sure in the future, you know, I will get there but right now I'm 100% focused on being the Prince and kind of delivering in that character, and that's something that I want to emphasize on the TV show and kind of hemming and hawing with this answer. We will we will get there eventually. But right now. I'm not there."

Advertisement

Make sure to tune into WWE NXT tonight to watch Balor defend his NXT Champion against Kyle O'Reilly at 8 PM EST on the USA Network.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda with an h/t back for the transcription.