Former WWE Superstar EC3 recently revealed what went wrong with Control Your Narrative.

He launched Control Your Narrative after wrestling in WWE, TNA, and Ring of Honor. The upstart company signed Karrion Kross and Adam Scherr (Braun Strowman) but both ultimately left CYN to return to the sports entertainment giant.

Speaking with Bill Pritchard of WrestleZone, EC3 claimed that his vision for CYN was corrupted because he allowed it to be in other people's hands. He added that the concept for the promotion got lost in information and online banter.

“Control Your Narrative, my idea and presentation through Free The Narrative and what it was going to become got lost, lost in a disarray of misinformation and unnecessary online banter. My vision has been corrupted, and that is because I allowed my vision to be in the hands of honestly other people at times. I too may have been blinded and corrupted by the fact that, with what we had, that maybe something, we could expedite the process. I never wanted to be a promotion or the three-letter brand, but then all of a sudden, we kind of were positioned as one due to a streaming television deal and a possibility of live tours and things like that. But it all got lost in the concept and the idea.” (H/T: WrestleTalk)

EC3 explains his new vision for CYN

EC3 referred to the future of the promotion as "The Great Rebrand" and said that he has the opportunity to right the wrongs of the past moving forward. The 39-year-old stated that he now has a clear vision with the experience to go along with it.

“The Great Rebrand is basically, I don’t know, people say the great reset, so I thought it’d be funny to say the Great Rebrand. But at the same time, if my vision initially didn’t work, it’s my vision and my responsibility and my accountability and all eyes on me. So what I did, I don’t feel is gonna work properly. What I’m going to do, with a clear vision and the experience behind it? That is in fact the Great Rebrand. It might not be so great as far as visual and a different concept, but it’s bringing true intention to what I wanted to do and seeing it through.” H/T: WrestleTalk

Control Your Narrative currently has no future shows listed on their official website. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for EC3's promotion.

