Cody Rhodes reveals why people don't like AEW

AEW, since it was founded at the beginning of 2019, has become quite the presence in the world of wrestling. With Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks, 'Hangman' Adam Page joining the promotion, and then Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega signing with AEW, the company started off extremely strong. The addition of stars like Jon Moxley, Jake Hager, Matt Hardy, Lance Archer, and Brian Cage since then, has made the company even better. Now, with their show AEW Dynamite airing weekly, the company has been doing pretty well despite being quite new.

With all of this being the case, AEW has still been catching quite a lot of criticism from fans, who have not liked any part of the new wrestling company.

Cody Rhodes explains why AEW is criticized so much

Cody Rhodes talked about the hate that AEW received online from its critics. A fan asked why there were so many people who did not take advantage and sit back and relax to watch AEW, instead of comparing the company to something else.

Cody replied to the Tweet, saying that AEW was still new and very aggressive as a product. Fans were not really sure about what to make of it and comparing it to the 90s Monday Night Wars was something that did not really fit the situation anymore.

"It’s new. It’s unknown. Its also very aggressive in delivery and it’s marketing. I think the late 90s’ template for the current situation is the only reference people have sometimes, but respectfully that ecosystem doesn’t fit ours. This is very new territory & it’s fan made."

Cody also welcomed back a fan who said that they had stopped watching wrestling after 2003.

Welcome back. It’s a lot of fun. — Cody (@CodyRhodes) July 26, 2020

It should be noted that both AEW and WWE apparently 'fire shots' at each other, with wrestlers and employees of both companies making fun of the other brand. The most prominent example of this was when Chris Jericho talked about ratings openly on one of the recent episodes of AEW Dynamite.

However, the competition between WWE and AEW has made for good viewing for fans, with both companies doing their best to stand out each and every week.