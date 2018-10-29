×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

WWE Rumor Mill: Real reason behind Braun Strowman's face turn revealed?

Shiven Sachdeva
FEATURED WRITER
News
1.42K   //    29 Oct 2018, 15:55 IST

Strowman
Strowman

What's the story?

Wrestling Observer Newsletter( via Cagesideseats.com) reported that there were no plans to turn Braun Strowman face before last Monday and he was supposed to continue his heel run at Crown Jewel.

This means that Roman Reigns' departure from the company for the time being due to his diagnosis of leukemia is the major reason for WWE turning Strowman a babyface again.

In case you didn't know...

Last week on RAW, Roman Reigns dropped a bombshell on the WWE Universe when he relinquished his Universal Championship and announced that he would be taking time off from WWE as he is suffering from leukemia.

Reigns also informed everyone that the leukemia diagnosis is not for the first time in his life and that the former WWE Champion had already defeated cancer 11 years ago, but it has returned.

Here is what Triple H had to say on New York’s Elvis Duran Show:

“This is something that very few people know about this he and I have spoken about this, this is something he did not want to put out there until he had reached a certain point in time in his career because he didn’t want people to feel like he was being pitied or given things for a certain reason. He wanted to be able to come out at the end and be like Look, I dealt with this the whole time, you can do anything. This is not an end sentence, you know"

The heart of the matter

Braun Strowman was arguably the most popular Superstar on RAW before he turned heel and aligned himself with Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler in their war against The Shield.

But it looks like The Monster Among Men is all set to enter Crown Jewel as a face against Brock Lesnar in a match for the vacant Universal Championship.

What's next?

The chances of Braun Strowman walking out of Crown Jewel as the Universal Champion seem high as of now. He will then most likely continue with his ongoing feud with Drew McIntyre once he has taken care of the Beast Incarnate.

Topics you might be interested in:
Roman Reigns Braun Strowman
Shiven Sachdeva
FEATURED WRITER
"Wrestling isn't fake, people are."
WWE Rumor Mill: Possible Reason Behind Braun Strowman's...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Possible Reason Behind Braun Strowman's...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Reason Why Elias Turned Face On RAW Revealed
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Real Reason Why Mick Foley Is Refereeing...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Possible reason behind WWE not turning...
RELATED STORY
3 Controversial things that may happen at WWE Crown Jewel...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Braun Strowman likely losing Money in the...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Possible Reason For Shield Reunion Revealed
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Reason behind Vince McMahon missing...
RELATED STORY
11 WWE Rumors That Should Come True
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us