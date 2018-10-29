WWE Rumor Mill: Real reason behind Braun Strowman's face turn revealed?

What's the story?

Wrestling Observer Newsletter( via Cagesideseats.com) reported that there were no plans to turn Braun Strowman face before last Monday and he was supposed to continue his heel run at Crown Jewel.

This means that Roman Reigns' departure from the company for the time being due to his diagnosis of leukemia is the major reason for WWE turning Strowman a babyface again.

In case you didn't know...

Last week on RAW, Roman Reigns dropped a bombshell on the WWE Universe when he relinquished his Universal Championship and announced that he would be taking time off from WWE as he is suffering from leukemia.

Reigns also informed everyone that the leukemia diagnosis is not for the first time in his life and that the former WWE Champion had already defeated cancer 11 years ago, but it has returned.

Here is what Triple H had to say on New York’s Elvis Duran Show:

“This is something that very few people know about this he and I have spoken about this, this is something he did not want to put out there until he had reached a certain point in time in his career because he didn’t want people to feel like he was being pitied or given things for a certain reason. He wanted to be able to come out at the end and be like Look, I dealt with this the whole time, you can do anything. This is not an end sentence, you know"

The heart of the matter

Braun Strowman was arguably the most popular Superstar on RAW before he turned heel and aligned himself with Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler in their war against The Shield.

But it looks like The Monster Among Men is all set to enter Crown Jewel as a face against Brock Lesnar in a match for the vacant Universal Championship.

What's next?

The chances of Braun Strowman walking out of Crown Jewel as the Universal Champion seem high as of now. He will then most likely continue with his ongoing feud with Drew McIntyre once he has taken care of the Beast Incarnate.