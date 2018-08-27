WWE/ALL-IN Rumor Mill: Neville to appear at the upcoming ALL-IN event?

Neville

What's the story?

As per the Rumor Roundup on Cagesideseats, it is being reported that Neville may be a part of the upcoming All-In event that will be held in Chicago on September 1st.

All-In is a wrestling event being promoted by Cody and the Young Bucks.

In case you didn't know...

Neville is a former NXT and Cruiserweight Champion in the WWE.

He had walked out of the WWE in October last year owing to creative differences and had his contract frozen, which meant that neither would he be featured on WWE but couldn't compete elsewhere either.

It was reported on 24th August that he is no longer in contract with WWE.

The heart of the matter

All In is shaping up to be a game changer with huge names such as Kenny Omega, Pentagon Jr, and Rey Mysterio already a part of the show apart from Cody and The Young Bucks.

Neville, also known as PAC has a huge fan following and the addition of a star with his following could be a great signing for the event.

Here is what Cody had to say about a possible All-In 2:

“Well I mean this crew is together a lot. One day we’re all in Japan and the next day its here and when I say crew I mean more than just me and the Bucks, you know it includes Marty [Scurll], Hangman [Page], and Kenny Omega. They’re all very much factored into everything that’s happening. I think we’ve pushed off all pre-planning and speculation to September 2nd. Because it’s pretty common knowledge our contracts [with Ring of Honor] are coming up. They all end on the same day, shockingly.”

What's next?

Although it is mere speculation at this point, there are rumblings that Neville may be facing Will Ospreay at the event.

