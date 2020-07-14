Big E was terrified for WWE-future when joining The New Day

The New Day is now recognized as being possibly the most important faction in WWE history as, over the time that they have been together, the faction has somehow managed to become iconic. Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods came together to form a faction. It should be noted that when the faction first came about, only Kofi Kingston was famous and had found himself as a wrestler in WWE. Big E had a run on the main roster but did not really have any momentum, and Xavier Woods as an unknown to the main roster fans.

As a result, there was a lot of uncertainty surrounding the future of the faction in WWE. Big E shared this apprehension, and he admitted on this week's episode of New Day's Feel The Power podcast, that he felt that if The New Day did not work out, then his WWE run was done, and he would either be released from the roster or would be sent down to WWE NXT.

Big E was afraid for his WWE-future in The New Day

When The New Day first began, there was a lot of doubt surrounding the WWE faction and Big E shared this worry as well. He felt that if he was not able to find success with The New Day, then his time in WWE, or at least his time on the WWE main roster was coming to an end. Thankfully, The New Day was extremely successful and even 6 years later they are still together as one of the most iconic factions in WWE. Big E has certainly cemented his place in WWE history.

“I think it also for us it came from like a place of desperation at least for me. Like I’ve talked about many times, I felt like if this doesn’t go well, then I’m gone or I’m sent back down to NXT. It just feels like this is it. This is the last big pitch. All my chips have to be in on this. I have to give you my trust. I have to listen because you knew so much more than I did at the time, especially about how things work or the best way to put this thing together. I think instantly it all just felt right when Woods first came to me and then we worked with you and then with Kofi. It felt like, ok, these are the four men that should be working on this together. It just felt like all the pieces were where they needed to be. I didn’t know what in incarnation or how long the group would last. Getting six months of a faction would have been great. If you told me, hey, you’ll be on TV for 6 months, I would have been like I’m sold, and the fact that we are six years in and still going is amazing.”