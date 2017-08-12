From the WWE Rumor Mill: Jason Jordan may turn heel in the future

WWE has a huge alternative plan for Jason Jordan.

by Rohit Nath News 12 Aug 2017, 17:46 IST

Will Jason Jordan get the rub from Kurt Angle

What's the story?

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there is a backup plan for Jason Jordan to turn heel in case the storyline with Kurt Angle does not work out for him.

In case you didn't know...

There was a storyline building up for a while over Kurt Angle receiving mystery texts. Angle said that the reveal could "ruin his life", yet conveniently decided that he would tell the public. The reveal, as we all know, resulted in Jason Jordan being the storyline illegitimate son of Kurt Angle.

How that could possibly "ruin" Angle's life, we don't know. It seems like a big plot hole in the entire thing. However, Jason Jordan is now a member of the RAW roster, picking up a few wins and now feuding with The Miz. However, the fan reaction hasn't been as expected; he's been getting booed quite a bit and doesn't have the mic skills or experience yet to deal with it and turn the crowd around.

On the latest episode of RAW, Jordan faced an enhancement talent from Quebec City. According to Meltzer, the backstage belief was that the Toronto crowd would boo the enhancement talent because he was from Quebec. However, things backfired as the Quebec City native received chants of "Let's go jobber", while Jordan was booed.

The heart of the matter

Meltzer stated that if the storyline doesn't work out favourably for Jordan, then there's a good possibility that he will turn on Kurt Angle.

Another possibility is that Jordan reveals that he made up the entire thing about being Angle's son and that Angle and the fans were stupid enough to believe it.

Apparently, the internal belief is that the fans don't fully buy into the storyline but at the same time don't care enough to detest it.

This is a natural alternative and would be huge for Jordan if he were able to turn on Angle. However, that is yet to be determined. Since Jordan is essentially learning on the job with the big spotlight on him for the first time, he may pick up quicker than people think and the fans may warm up to him. In that case, it won't really be necessary for him to turn on Angle (unless WWE decides to do a Survivor Series 1998 and swerve the people).

What's next?

Jason Jordan will continue his fresh singles run on the main roster and try to get over with the backing of the company. Hopefully, it works out for the up and coming talent. He is expected to face The Miz for the Intercontinental Championship at Summerslam on August 20, 2017.

Author's take

Although it's too early to judge, a heel turn would be a great idea as turning on Kurt Angle would lead to major heat for Jordan. The former NXT Tag Team Champion has a huge ceiling, and the cream will always rise to the top.

Jordan should and most probably will be fine in the long run with the backing of the company.

