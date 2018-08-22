WWE News: New Championships crowned on SmackDown Live

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST News 478 // 22 Aug 2018, 08:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The New Day are the new SmackDown Tag Team Champions

The New Day was finally able to dethrone The Bludgeon Brothers this week on SmackDown Live, bringing their 135-day reign as Champions to an end. It does beg the question as to why the titles didn't just change hands at SummerSlam, but it could be argued that the only reason New Day were able to overcome the dominance of Harper and Rowan was that it was revealed earlier today that Rowan had suffered a bicep tear and needed to undergo surgery.

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news

Despite this, both Harper and Rowan put on a clinic in their no-DQ match against the longest reigning tag Champions in the history of WWE. In the end, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston didn't even need Big E, who was still recovering from a rib injury that he suffered two days ago since they pinned Harper after he was put through a table.

There were a number of interesting spots in the match that even saw Kofi put through a ladder but interestingly, Kofi was able to kick out of this attempt at two and then helped his team go on to claim the titles for a fifth time, with three of these reigns coming with the SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

The SmackDown Tag Team Division is definitely going to miss The Bludgeon Brothers since their reign of terror has had every team on high alert since their redebut back in November and their rematch clause is currently up in the air.

The Bar and The Club were seen backstage this week on SmackDown and either team could step up against The New Day in the coming months plus there is always the option of WWE once again revert back to their tag team template of The New Day vs The Usos.

Do you think the title change would have happened without Rowan's injury? Have your say in the comments section below...

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com