Naomi to beat Rhea Ripley & IYO SKY at SummerSlam & reveal new faction with 2 WWE stars? Possibility explored

Last Sunday at WWE Evolution, Naomi cashed in her Money in the Bank contract during the Women's World Championship match between IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley. The Glow pinned The Genius of The Sky to become the new Women's World Champion.

Ad

Following her win, it was announced on this week's RAW that Naomi would put her title on the line against Ripley and SKY in a Triple Threat Match at SummerSlam next month. Now working as one of WWE's top heels, Naomi will look to use any method necessary to retain her title. She could do that by forming a faction.

Two stars who could certainly provide some muscle for Naomi are her fellow real-life Bloodline member Nia Jax and NXT star Lash Legend. The Atlanta native has been a part of the NXT roster for just under four years now, and she has also had recent spells on the main roster, impressing in each performance.

Ad

Trending

Having just won the belt, it will certainly be a shock if Naomi drops the title next month. Therefore, a way in which she could solidify her reign could be by enlisting the help of two of WWE's most powerful women working today during the Triple Threat Match in New Jersey.

That said, this is mere speculation at this point.

Ad

WWE Hall of Famer on Naomi and Nia Jax joining The Bloodline

With Naomi married to Jimmy Uso and Nia Jax being The Rock's second cousin, both have deep roots within the legendary Anoa'i wrestling family.

Speaking on the Rikishi Fatu Off The Top podcast last year, the WWE Hall of Famer was asked about the possibility of Jax or Naomi joining forces with some of the male family members on the main roster.

Ad

"I think I just saw her wrestling Nia Jax, and Nia’s the Women’s Champion, correct? So I was very happy to see they had a hell of a match. I think, man, it’d be nice to start to see some of the females in the family join the Bloodline. That could be very, very interesting. You just imagine… I think it could definitely throw a good angle or twist in there somewhere," he said. [H/T: Fightful]

Ad

From legends like The Rock, Roman Reigns, Yokozuna, and more, Naomi and Nia Jax have certainly added to the legacy of the Anoa'i family by carving out iconic careers for themselves.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Thomas Crack Tom Crack is a listicle and features writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With his journalism degree and a passion for pro wrestling, he joined the division in January 2022. Before this, he also worked with Caught Offside.



Thomas's love for pro wrestling sparked at the 2008 Royal Rumble, with John Cena's iconic return in the match instantly making him fall in love with the passion and excitement of pro wrestling. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk due to his outlandish opinions and stance on sticking to his guns, even if some don't agree with him.



During the Money in the Bank 2023 press event in London, Thomas interviewed WWE Superstars LA Knight, Santos Escobar, and Zelina Vega. Thomas is meticulous with his research and aims to provide accurate information to the readers.



When he is not working, Thomas loves listening to podcasts, cycling, playing football, hiking, and meeting his friends. Know More

Big issue with Penta revealed HERE.