Naomi breaks silence amid speculations about her WWE status

Naomi had a clear message for the WWE Universe about her return.

Will she be handed a championship opportunity soon?

Things might get interesting on SmackDown this week

WWE Superstar Naomi recently took to her Social Media account to tease her possible return. In a tweet explaining her absence, Naomi revealed that she was busy in helping her husband Jimmy Uso with his injury and now she is ready to 'rock again'.

Naomi also revealed that she had to take time off and figure out her next work-wise and said,

You can read her tweet below:

I haven’t been posting much of myself lately bc I’ve just been down about all that’s going on in the world, helping my husband through his injury, and trying to figure out my next step (work)...it’s been a lot to process but today I woke up feeling HOPEFUL 🔑and ready to rock pic.twitter.com/XwtpDqxlmU — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) June 11, 2020

Naomi and her current run on SmackDown

Back in January 2020, Naomi made her return to WWE after a long hiatus from the television.She then went on to chase the SmackDown Women's Championship and had a shot at winning the title when she faced Bayley for her title at Super ShowDown. Unfrtunately for her, Bayley retained her championship.

Following that, Naomi was engaged in a feud involving Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Lacey Evans. She was often seen aligning with Evans as the duo took on Banks and Bayley on SmackDown.

She then qualified for a six-pack challenge for the SmackDown Women's Championship that was held at WrestleMania 36. However, Naomi was eliminated from that match by Sasha Banks via submission.

Following thatm we saw her suffering from a defeat at the hands of Dana Brooke as they battled for a spot in the Women's Money in the Bank 2020 match. After that, it appeared that Naomi has again taken some time off from in-ring action.

Her latest tweets confirm that lack of direction for her on the Blue brand might have been a reason behind this decision. But Naomi has now clarified that she is actively pursuing her return and we could soon see her on SmsckDown.