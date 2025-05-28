Naomi to bring back released WWE Superstar as her new bodyguard against Jade Cargill? Exploring the possibility 

Naomi has been on a rampage against Jade Cargill on SmackDown. The 37-year-old intends to dominate the women's division and sit at its top once again. But her main target is still Cargill, and the latter has held the upper hand throughout their feud. Speculation has been swirling that The Glow may bring some backup to deal with the former AEW star.

Could she bring back Shayna Baszler as her new bodyguard? The speculation arose due to a recent picture that Naomi posted on her social media handle. She was spotted having a good time with Baszler at Natalya's birthday party. The two stars shared a couple of intimate pictures, sparking buzz of their potential alliance.

However, Shayna Baszler was released from the company earlier this month along with several other names. Well, if WWE had any plans for her in the ongoing storyline, the creative team would not have released her in the first place. Therefore, it is highly unlikely that the Stamford-based promotion would re-sign Baszler to push her as an ally for Naomi on SmackDown.

Moreover, this interaction between The Glow and The Queen of Spades was a real-life celebration. It had no connection with the ongoing WWE storyline. The company is unlikely to even acknowledge this meeting. Hence, there is absolutely no chance of Shayna Baszler's involvement on SmackDown.

Naomi to form a faction on WWE SmackDown?

Naomi has been on a mission to sit at the top of the women's division once again. She has put the entire roster on notice, not even sparing WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton. However, she still lacks the power and control to dominate the division single-handedly.

But a faction could help the real-life Bloodline member achieve her goal. There have been rumors that The Glow may form a female version of The Bloodline. She could bring back a member of her family, like Tamina, on SmackDown as her ally. The 37-year-old may even bring Nia Jax to her side, burying their hatchet.

Such an angle could elevate The Glow, establishing her as a legitimate threat on the roster. It can also give rise to several great storylines. However, this is nothing but speculation as of now.

