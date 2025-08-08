Naomi can make herself the most hated woman in WWE by bringing back controversial 59-year-old legend

Naomi is currently basking in glory as the Women's World Champion on RAW. She has been portraying a notorious heel in WWE, rattling fans with her cunning antics. The Glow could add another layer to her villainous persona by joining forces with a controversial legend. She could cement her status as the most reviled woman in WWE by introducing Rikishi as her new manager.

The 59-year-old is undeniably one of the most legendary figures in pro wrestling. However, the veteran has been on the wrong side of the WWE Universe lately. He has become an annoying figure among fans due to his outspoken comments and constant criticisms of WWE's booking of his son Jey Uso and other family members like Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa.

Rikishi has become the epicenter of controversy lately, and fans have started to show their frustration and dislike for him. Amid this, if Naomi introduces her father-in-law as her manager on RAW, it could draw significant heat. She could lean into the Hall of Famer's real-life criticisms by cutting promos that echo his sentiments. The Glow could accuse WWE of underutilizing the Samoan talents.

The 37-year-old might claim that she and Rikishi are here to take over RAW, ensuring the Samoan dynasty gets the respect it deserves. This could provoke the WWE Universe, who are already frustrated with the Hall of Famer. As a result, they could shower Naomi and Rikishi with a chorus of boos on their potential alliance. The boos might get louder every week in every arena they step into.

As the Women's World Champion's manager, Rikishi could employ underhanded tactics, like interfering in her matches or distracting referees, to ensure The Glow's victories. This could rub salt in fans' wounds, making Naomi the most hated woman on the RAW roster. The Samoan Stinker's controversial personality and legendary status could amplify The Glow's heel persona.

Naomi may remain the Women's World Champion for a long time

Naomi captured the Women's World Championship at WWE Evolution by cashing in her Money in the Bank contract. She successfully defended the coveted title against Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY in a Triple Threat Match at SummerSlam. There is a high chance that The Glow could remain champion for a long time.

WWE often books heels to have long title reigns to establish them as legitimate threats and create compelling storylines on the roster. Currently, the RAW women's division has several babyfaces like Asuka, Lyra Valkyria, Maxxine Dupri, etc. The creative team could use Naomi's star power and the Women's World Championship to elevate those talents.

Moreover, as a heel, the 37-year-old could use underhanded strategies like capitalizing on distractions or outside interference to win her matches. These tactics would allow her to have the upper hand over her opponents and retain the championship every time she defends her gold.

Apart from this, Naomi's character has intrigued fans in recent times. The WWE Universe has been showing support for the veteran on social media. Hence, there is a high chance that Triple H could make a long-term investment in her, giving The Glow a lengthy Women's World Championship run.

