Naomi, Charlotte & Becky Lynch vs Natalya, Carmella & Tamina, WWE Backlash 2017 Winner and analysis

A Former Women's Champion submitted at the end!

by Nithin Joseph News 22 May 2017, 07:11 IST

Who will come out on top

James Ellsworth entered the ring to start the match by announcing the arrival of his ‘Home Girl’ Carmella and the rest of the ‘Welcoming Committee’ (Tamina and Natalya) followed. Next to enter the ring was Becky Lynch who was sporting am interesting new hairstyle.

Charlotte was the next to enter and finally Naomi, the SmackDown Women’s champion entered the ring before the match officially started.

Becky Lynch and Tamina started things off and the match was stuck at a deadlock for the most part, with both teams getting a couple of shots in. Charlotte was introduced into the match early on after a tag from Becky and seemed to dominate until a distraction from Carmella turned the tide.

It was then the ‘Welcoming Committee’ who started to run the proceedings, taking the fight to all three of their opponents.

The trio of Tamina, Natalya and Carmella seemed to have it in the bag after Tamina delivered a 'Samoan Drop' on Women’s champion Naomi, but Charlotte broke the count. Things took a turn for the better for Naomi and her team after she tagged in Becky Lynch.

At one point Natalya went in for the 'Sharpshooter' only to be reversed by Becky Lynch into an 'Armbreaker'.

Things went crazy after this, as the rest of the women entered the ring and began an assault on each other. However, after things were cleared up by the referee, a distraction from Tamina allowed Natalya to put Becky Lynch back into the Sharpshooter and this time Lynch tapped out. Allowing the 'Welcoming Committee' to take the win.