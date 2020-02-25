Naomi comments on her historic match against Bayley at WWE Super ShowDown

Naomi has earned herself an opportunity to face Bayley for the SmackDown Women's title at WWE Super ShowDown this Thursday. The former champion defeated Carmella on SmackDown last Friday to become the number 1 contender for the title.

The match on Thursday will be the first-ever Women's Championship match in Saudi Arabia and Naomi is excited about it. She was talking to Arab Times when she revealed that she was thankful for the opportunity and excited to be a part of the historic match. She also claimed that the better woman won that night and she deserved this shot at the title.

“I pushed through, I did what I had to do and the best woman won on the night. I’m so excited and thankful for this opportunity. To be one of the women to go to Saudi Arabia and perform in a championship match is making history”

Naomi vs Bayley will become the second-ever women's match at a pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia. Natalya and Lacey Evans made history last year by competing in the ring in the first-ever women's match in the Middle East.

The PPV also includes Brock Lesnar vs Ricochet for the WWE Championship, Goldberg vs ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt for the WWE Universal Championship and more.