Naomi to debut new enforcer and shock Rhea Ripley at WWE SummerSlam? Possibility explored

Naomi will defend the Women's World Championship against Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY in a Triple Threat Match at SummerSlam. It will be a tough challenge for The Glow, as she will face two of the best women on the roster. Therefore, the defending champion may have to employ some underhanded tactics to win the match, which could include bringing in a new enforcer to assist her.NXT star Jaida Parker might make her main roster debut at SummerSlam as Naomi's enforcer. The 26-year-old has impressed many with her performances over the past year. Her rising popularity has made her one of NXT's breakout stars in a short period. Besides, Parker has been wandering directionless in the developmental territory for the past few weeks.The youngster may be ready to make her main roster debut. Meanwhile, Naomi is currently one of Monday Night RAW's biggest heels. She has been thriving as the Women's World Champion with momentum on her side. Therefore, if WWE pairs a rising talent like Jaida Parker with a veteran like The Glow, it could elevate the NXT star's status and put her in the spotlight.During the closing moments of the Triple Threat Match, a mysterious figure may take Rhea Ripley out by attacking her from behind. She could then reveal herself as Jaida Parker before delivering her signature Hip-Notic to The Eradicator. Parker would then toss Ripley into the ring, allowing Naomi to steal the victory. The two stars could celebrate together, marking the start of an alliance.There is a high possibility for such an angle to unfold this weekend at SummerSlam. However, it is still just a speculation at the moment, and it remains to be seen what happens this weekend.Naomi's feud with Rhea Ripley to continue after SummerSlam?Rhea Ripley has been chasing the Women’s World Championship ever since she lost the title to IYO SKY before WrestleMania 41. Although she will compete for the gold at SummerSlam, Mami is not expected to win. Fans have been wondering whether the 28-year-old will continue her pursuit even after the spectacle.It seems unlikely that Ripley will continue to chase the Women’s World Championship after a potential loss at SummerSlam. Instead, WWE could place The Eradicator in a feud with rising stars such as Roxanne Perez. Additionally, she could set her sights on the Women’s Intercontinental Championship.On the other hand, Stephanie Vaquer appears to be next in line for the Women’s World Title after SummerSlam. This would allow The Glow to transition into that feud, especially since WWE has already planted the seeds for their rivalry over the past two episodes of RAW.It could be a fresh direction for the Women's World Championship. That said, it will be interesting to see what the future holds for Rhea Ripley and Naomi after The Biggest Party of the Summer.