Naomi to debut new enforcer and shock Rhea Ripley at WWE SummerSlam? Possibility explored

By Subhasish Deb
Published Aug 01, 2025 10:42 GMT
Naomi and Rhea Ripley [Image Credit: WWE Espana
Naomi and Rhea Ripley [Image Credit: WWE Espana's Instagram handle and WWE.com]

Naomi will defend the Women's World Championship against Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY in a Triple Threat Match at SummerSlam. It will be a tough challenge for The Glow, as she will face two of the best women on the roster. Therefore, the defending champion may have to employ some underhanded tactics to win the match, which could include bringing in a new enforcer to assist her.

NXT star Jaida Parker might make her main roster debut at SummerSlam as Naomi's enforcer. The 26-year-old has impressed many with her performances over the past year. Her rising popularity has made her one of NXT's breakout stars in a short period. Besides, Parker has been wandering directionless in the developmental territory for the past few weeks.

The youngster may be ready to make her main roster debut. Meanwhile, Naomi is currently one of Monday Night RAW's biggest heels. She has been thriving as the Women's World Champion with momentum on her side. Therefore, if WWE pairs a rising talent like Jaida Parker with a veteran like The Glow, it could elevate the NXT star's status and put her in the spotlight.

During the closing moments of the Triple Threat Match, a mysterious figure may take Rhea Ripley out by attacking her from behind. She could then reveal herself as Jaida Parker before delivering her signature Hip-Notic to The Eradicator. Parker would then toss Ripley into the ring, allowing Naomi to steal the victory. The two stars could celebrate together, marking the start of an alliance.

There is a high possibility for such an angle to unfold this weekend at SummerSlam. However, it is still just a speculation at the moment, and it remains to be seen what happens this weekend.

Naomi's feud with Rhea Ripley to continue after SummerSlam?

Rhea Ripley has been chasing the Women’s World Championship ever since she lost the title to IYO SKY before WrestleMania 41. Although she will compete for the gold at SummerSlam, Mami is not expected to win. Fans have been wondering whether the 28-year-old will continue her pursuit even after the spectacle.

It seems unlikely that Ripley will continue to chase the Women’s World Championship after a potential loss at SummerSlam. Instead, WWE could place The Eradicator in a feud with rising stars such as Roxanne Perez. Additionally, she could set her sights on the Women’s Intercontinental Championship.

On the other hand, Stephanie Vaquer appears to be next in line for the Women’s World Title after SummerSlam. This would allow The Glow to transition into that feud, especially since WWE has already planted the seeds for their rivalry over the past two episodes of RAW.

It could be a fresh direction for the Women's World Championship. That said, it will be interesting to see what the future holds for Rhea Ripley and Naomi after The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Subhasish Deb

Subhasish Deb

Subhasish Deb is a writer at Sportskeeda, India's leading sports and esports platform. With three years of experience in sports journalism, he has been writing compelling stories and analyses, covering trending news and its underlying aspects. His writing style is distinctive for its use of rhetorical devices, which allows him to elevate wrestling journalism beyond mere reporting.

Deb has been an avid WWE & Cricket fan since childhood and believes the blend of his love for sports and knowledge of writing led him to become a sports correspondent. Given his love and passion for this industry, he has worked for several top firms and media outlets both as a seasoned writer and as an editor.

Apart from penning engaging articles, Deb has also done scriptwriting for a few local short films and has directed and produced one of them. When the spotlight dims, he loves to escape into the world of Web Series and Anime, indulging in the magic of storytelling.

Edited by Sanchari Bhattacharya
