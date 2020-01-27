Naomi debuts new look on Royal Rumble return

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST News

27 Jan 2020, 07:12 IST SHARE

Naomi returned as part of the Women's Royal Rumble

Naomi was one of the surprise entrants in the Women's Royal Rumble match earlier tonight and not only did the former SmackDown Women's Champion make her first WWE appearance in more than six months, but she also debuted a new look.

Naomi returns just weeks after her husband Jimmy Uso after months on the sidelines, and the WrestleMania Battle Royal winner made quite a splash in The Rumble match when she shared the ring with the likes fo Charlotte, Beth Phoenix, Natalya, and Xai Li.

Naomi's usual look sees her either braid her hair or wear it straight, but it appears that she's made the decision to go natural and wear it as it god intended. Naomi's new look comes just weeks after Jimmy and Jey returned with newly cut hair as well.

Naomi's usual antics continued in this year's Rumble she managed to avoid elimination by hanging on the barricade and then on the announce table before she then used the top of the announce table as a bridge to get back in the ring.

This was all in vain though since she was eliminated minutes later by Shayna Baszler.

Do you like Naomi's new look? Have your say in the comments section below.