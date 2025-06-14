Naomi to fail her Money in the Bank cash-in because of future Hall of Famer's shock return? Exploring the possibility

Last weekend at the Money in the Bank PLE in Inglewood, California, Naomi overcame a stacked field featuring Roxanne Perez, Giulia, Stephanie Vaquer, Alexa Bliss, and Rhea Ripley. She won the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match for the first time in her career.

On the recent edition of SmackDown, Naomi confronted Tiffany Stratton. Previously, when Stratton held the briefcase, she had cost Naomi several opportunities to capture the WWE Women's Championship. Now the tides have turned, and Stratton proudly stands as champion while Naomi holds the briefcase. Meanwhile, on SmackDown last night, Stratton exchanged some heated words with Naomi, with the WWE Universe firmly behind the champion.

Nevertheless, the increasing complexities in the division, now furthered by the Queen of the Ring Tournament, bring us to the conflict between Naomi and Jade Cargill. Jade, alongside Alexa Bliss, advanced to the semi-finals of the QOTR Tournament, which is set to culminate at Night of Champions. It is possible that Cargill goes all the way and challenges Tiffany Stratton at SummerSlam.

If Cargill wins the title, she would be the perfect person for Naomi to cash in on, given their history. Enter: future Hall of Famer Bianca Belair. The EST could return and perhaps thwart this cash-in attempt, causing the first failed cash-in in Women's Money in the Bank history. Why? Belair and Naomi may not see eye to eye when it comes to the latter's actions, but The EST isn't exactly on good terms with Cargill either.

The answer lies in Cargill and Belair's uneasy relationship itself. Cargill blamed Belair for teaming up with Naomi as tag team champions when the now-Mrs. MITB took out Jade. Belair's contention: she, of course, did not know. Then again, after the events of the Elimination Chamber, Belair focused on RAW and the Women's World Championship instead of supporting Cargill. Helping out Cargill against Naomi might help Belair mend differences with the former AEW TBS Champion, a friendship both Belair and Cargill deeply treasure.

What is the Naomi-Jade Cargill beef even about, and where does Bianca Belair stand?

The entire conflict started when Naomi felt that she was the third wheel in the equation and thus took out Jade Cargill so she could get back to being besties with Bianca Belair. Mrs. Money in the Bank's time finally ran out at Elimination Chamber, when Cargill returned to brutally assault her and seek revenge. Cargill would go on to beat Naomi in a singles match at WrestleMania 41.

Nonetheless, these past few months have brought about a radical change in the former SmackDown Women's Champion, who seems to be doing some of the best work of her career. Meanwhile, Belair might have a chance to make things right with Jade Cargill if she helps her out in any capacity against Naomi. If the WWE Women's Championship is involved, that would just raise the stakes higher.

