Naomi to help real-life Bloodline member win an important match on WWE SmackDown tonight? Potential explored

On tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Jade Cargill is scheduled to face Nia Jax for the first time in a clash of two titans of the women's division. The winner of this match will become the number-one contender for Tiffany Stratton’s WWE Women’s Championship.
Considering Stratton's longstanding conflict with Jax, the latter seems the favorite to take the W on tonight's show. However, Cargill is highly unlikely to take a clean pen considering the protected nature of her booking. This opens up some creative routes that WWE could take with the finish of this match. One possible twist could be that Cargill's arch-enemy, Naomi, cost the former AEW TBS Champion this massive opportunity out of envy. In this process, she could firmly align herself with Nia Jax.
Naomi and Nia Jax are, of course, real-life members of the legendary Anoa’i family. Tonight's events could fuel the fire in the already red-hot conflicts between Jax & Stratton and Naomi & Cargill to set up a massive tag team rematch.
This could, in turn, pave the way for potentially long-term alliances, add two more singles feuds over the following weeks, and give more depth to the women's tag team division, something it has lacked for some time now.
What happened when Naomi & Jade Cargill were in the ring last SmackDown?
On last week's episode of SmackDown, Jade Cargill and WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton defeated Naomi and Nia Jax in the show's main event.
Following the match, Cargill eyed Stratton's WWE Women's Championship, only for her former friend to blindside her, celebrate with the belt, and signal her intent as SmackDown went off the air.
Meanwhile, one day away from WWE Backlash, tonight's episode will also see United States Champion the same Anoa'i family's Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa take on the fragile alliance of LA Knight and Damian Priest.
Priest, Knight, and Drew McIntyre are set to challenge Fatu for the United States Championship at WWE Backlash.