Naomi to help real-life Bloodline member win an important match on WWE SmackDown tonight? Potential explored

On tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Jade Cargill is scheduled to face Nia Jax for the first time in a clash of two titans of the women's division. The winner of this match will become the number-one contender for Tiffany Stratton’s WWE Women’s Championship.

Ad

Considering Stratton's longstanding conflict with Jax, the latter seems the favorite to take the W on tonight's show. However, Cargill is highly unlikely to take a clean pen considering the protected nature of her booking. This opens up some creative routes that WWE could take with the finish of this match. One possible twist could be that Cargill's arch-enemy, Naomi, cost the former AEW TBS Champion this massive opportunity out of envy. In this process, she could firmly align herself with Nia Jax.

Ad

Trending

Naomi and Nia Jax are, of course, real-life members of the legendary Anoa’i family. Tonight's events could fuel the fire in the already red-hot conflicts between Jax & Stratton and Naomi & Cargill to set up a massive tag team rematch.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Look who just shut down all of Tony Khan's critics! More HERE.

This could, in turn, pave the way for potentially long-term alliances, add two more singles feuds over the following weeks, and give more depth to the women's tag team division, something it has lacked for some time now.

What happened when Naomi & Jade Cargill were in the ring last SmackDown?

On last week's episode of SmackDown, Jade Cargill and WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton defeated Naomi and Nia Jax in the show's main event.

Ad

Following the match, Cargill eyed Stratton's WWE Women's Championship, only for her former friend to blindside her, celebrate with the belt, and signal her intent as SmackDown went off the air.

Ad

Meanwhile, one day away from WWE Backlash, tonight's episode will also see United States Champion the same Anoa'i family's Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa take on the fragile alliance of LA Knight and Damian Priest.

Priest, Knight, and Drew McIntyre are set to challenge Fatu for the United States Championship at WWE Backlash.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tathya Sachdev Tathya Sachdev is an undergraduate student majoring in English literature and an aspiring professional snooker player. Before joining Sportskeeda's WWE Trends division, Tathya spent a year as a news writer for eWrestlingNews and Wrestling Headlines and has contributed editorials to various publications.



Tathya got hooked on wrestling during the Road to WrestleMania 34 when there was widespread speculation about a potential John Cena vs The Undertaker match because they had always been the two most popular stars amongst the casual viewing audience in the country. The buildup to their match fueled his curiosity. Despite the brief match, he began exploring wrestling through Sportskeeda, which led him to become passionate about the industry.



CM Punk is a standout figure for Tathya, as he believes the star is a true master of blending fiction and reality in wrestling. Among a whole lot of thinks about CM Punk, he also resonates with Punk's mantra: "I'm straight edge, and straight edge means I'm better than you." Alright, maybe not the last part.



Tathya interviewed wrestling stars such as Gunther and Drew McIntyre at the WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023 in Hyderabad.



Beyond wrestling, snooker remains Tathya's top priority alongside academics. He promotes snooker and billiards through written content and multimedia for The Sportal, Apex Sports, and independently. Know More