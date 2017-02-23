Naomi Injury Update: Former WWE Champion injured her left knee while performing the Split-Legged Moonsault

Daniel Bryan suggested that Naomi could be out of action for a minimum of 30 days.

23 Feb 2017



What’s the story?



According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Naomi injured her left knee when she performed the Split-Legged Moonsault near the end of her Elimination Chamber match against Alexa Bliss.

It was also noted that the injury is similar to the one Rollins suffered. While WWE has not revealed the details of her return, GM Daniel Bryan suggested that Naomi could be out of action for a minimum of 30 days.

In case you didn’t know..

In case you missed the last episode of SmackDown Live, Alexa Bliss became the champion for the second time after she defeated Becky Lynch, albeit with a little help from Mickie James.



The heart of the matter

As noted on the latest episode of SmackDown Live, Naomi was forced to relinquish her SmackDown Women’s Championship as she was unable to defend it, due to the injury she suffered during her Elimination Chamber match against Alexa Bliss.



What’s next?

At this moment it is still unknown whether Naomi would recover in time for Wrestlemania. As far as SmackDown Women’s title is concerned, it looks like Bliss and Lynch would renew their rivalry. Allwrestlingnews has suggested that Tamia could also be thrown in the title picture.

Sportskeeda’s take

After Finn Balor, another Superstar’s rise to the top came to an abrupt stop end due to the unfortunate injury. On the other hand, SmackDown's plans in relation to the Women's division are in jeopardy as renewing the Bliss-Lynch rivalry is not ideal, considering that Lynch is already in a programming with Mickie James.

Tamina’s return could sort their vows, but for now, things don’t look good for the blue brand. As for Naomi, we wish her a speedy recovery and hope that the injury does not hinder her momentum.

