Naomi on her match against Bayley at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia

Naomi has been one of the most consistent women in the WWE women's roster. Throughout that time, she has not always been able to get the biggest chances, but when the chances came along, she was able to take advantage. In fact, back in 2017, she became the first-ever African American woman to win the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship. Unfortunately, it was not a win that would last too long, as she had to give up the title very soon after that due to a legitimate injury that she suffered. Thankfully for Naomi, WrestleMania would be the moment that she would be able to gain back the WWE Women's title.

In a recent appearance on WWE's The Bump (h/t Wrestling Inc), Naomi talked about her WrestleMania win in WWE as well as her match against Bayley at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia.

Naomi on her WWE SmackDown Championship win at WrestleMania

Naomi talked about getting her first-ever WWE Championship win at WWE Elimination Chamber. She eventually came back from her injury to win a Six-Pack Challenge at WrestleMania in Orlando.

A #Wrestlemania moment! Can I do it again? We shall see 😏 pic.twitter.com/TsiAPnJtvt — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) April 2, 2020

"Man, that's career-defining for me," she replied. "It took me so long to get a championship. At one point, honestly, I never thought I was going to hold it. Then to be able to accomplish that at WrestleMania, it was just surreal. I hate when I'm in these moments because I don't take a moment to let it all soak in. I get nervous, but then I get excited. Your focus is on trying not to mess up. It happened so fast. When I look back at it, it's crazy to think that happened in my hometown."

Naomi then went on to talk about getting a chance to face Bayley in Saudi Arabia for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship at WWE Super ShowDown.

"Man, it's definitely up there with all those WrestleMania moments that I had. It was really surreal being able to go up against Bayley, which has always been a dream of mine. Being able to work with any of the Four Horsewomen is a delight. I hope that wasn't the end [on getting a SmackDown title shot]. I hope she doesn't forget, but she still owes me a rematch. So, yeah, I better get it."

Wow! I know y’all got me you always have! I appreciate you all so so much! Thanks for the continuous support and believing in me 😘 #bestfans #glowmob #naomob #wweuninverse pic.twitter.com/nhMjD89XsM — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) July 18, 2020

Now, with WWE fans wanting Naomi to be given a chance on after SmackDown, it could be time for the company to pull the trigger on a big run by Naomi.