Naomi to retain her title at SummerSlam due to the heel turn of two WWE Superstars? Exploring the possibility

Naomi shocked the world by becoming the new Women's World Champion at WWE Evolution 2025. She will now defend her title against Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY at SummerSlam 2025 in a Triple Threat Match.On the WWE RAW episode following Evolution, Naomi opened the show to celebrate her victory in the main event of the all-women's premium live event. She was interrupted by Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY. After a heated conversation between the three, General Manager Adam Pearce announced a Triple Threat Match between the three at WWE SummerSlam. While the odds are stacked against the champion, she could retain if two beloved stars turn heel.On this week's episode of WWE RAW, fans witnessed a backstage reunion of Damage CTRL as Kairi Sane, Asuka, and IYO SKY had a brief interaction. However, The Kabuki Warriors had a rather cryptic vibe. They wished SKY the best of luck against her &quot;friend&quot; Rhea Ripley, which might have been an intentional taunt. They might have felt bad that their former stablemate chose a different path and became the Women's World Champion without their help.If that's the case, The Kabuki Warriors could turn heel and attack both IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley during their match at SummerSlam. This would allow Naomi to retain the title without much of a hassle.While this scenario might materialize based on the hints fans witnessed on WWE RAW, it must be noted that it is just speculation for now, and nothing is confirmed.What else could happen when Naomi battles IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley at WWE SummerSlam 2025?The Women's World Champion will compete in arguably the most difficult match of her career at SummerSlam, considering the caliber of her two opponents.IYO SKY is a natural babyface who gained a ton of praise for her impressive work at Evolution. She could realistically overcome the odds, much like she did at WWE WrestleMania 41 when she defeated Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair in a Triple Threat Match.On the other hand, Mami is one of the most popular wrestlers in the company currently, who could eradicate her opponents at The Biggest Party of the Summer. Naomi will likely require both brains and brawns to retain her title in two weeks time.