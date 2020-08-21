WWE Superstar Naomi rubbed some people in the wrong way back during her time at the Performance Center. She could have lost her job, but fortunately for her, Jimmy Uso saved her from getting fired. The former 2-time SmackDown Women's Champion recently recalled the details while appearing on the New Day's podcast.

Talking about the incident, Naomi revealed that she was not aware that she had to stay back after the practice and help clean up the place. Instead, after her session, Naomi was the first one to leave, and people backstage did not like it.

However, Jimmy Uso later informed her that there's an unsaid rule that demands the performers to stay back and help break down the ring and clear the locker room. After she was corrected, Naomi apologized for the mistake and never repeated that against at the WWE Performance Center.

Talking about the entire incident in details, WWE Superstar Naomi recalled:

"This is where Jon [Jimmy Uso] comes in, and he probably saved my damn job. I was so green. I remember one time, I was just new, after practice, I finished, and I was like, 'Thank you, bye, I'll see you tomorrow.' I left, and everybody is like, 'Where the hell is she going?' I didn't help break down the ring, I wasn't the last one to leave. Practice was over and I thought everyone just left. I didn't know you stay, help, and you need to be the last one out the door, not the first."

"Jon pulled me to the side and was like, 'You can't leave like that. It's rude, it's disrespectful, you have to make sure your locker room is clean and pay your dues.' He gave me the whole talk and the next day I came back and was so embarrassed because people were talking about it. I had to correct it and apologize. Little lessons like that can mess you up if you don't know." (H/T Fightful)

Noami and her current run in WWE

Naomi made her return to WWE earlier this year after spending a long time away from in-ring action. Upon her return, she immediately set her eyes on the SmackDown Women's Championship and briefly feuded with Bayley for the title.

Most recently, she has been going back and forth in a potential feud with WWE SmackDown Superstar Lacey Evans. The two teamed up in the past to take on Bayley and Sasha Banks but are now close to being engaged in a rivalry of their own.