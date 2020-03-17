Naomi reveals WWE's reaction after she demanded time off

WWE Superstars rarely request to be taken off television

Naomi did not feature in storylines between July 2019 and January 2020

Naomi is a member of the SmackDown roster

Naomi opened up on a wide range of topics on the latest episode of Lilian Garcia’s Chasing Glory podcast, including how WWE was “one-hundred percent supportive” of her situation when she told them in 2019 that she was going to take some time off.

The two-time SmackDown Women’s Champion revealed that she “could not function” last year due to her own health problems and following the death of her cousin, causing her to tell WWE that she was going to take time away from the ring for the first time in 10 years.

“I was like, ‘I’m not asking, I’m telling you, I have to take some time off, because I am not good right now.’” [H/T 411mania.com for the transcription]

Naomi explained that she found out she was severely anaemic and that she had a stomach ulcer, while her husband – fellow Superstar Jimmy Uso – faced his own problems outside of the ring at the same time after he was charged with DUI.

Uso, who was later found not guilty, returned to WWE television on SmackDown on January 3, and Naomi made her comeback later in the month as an entrant in the 2020 Royal Rumble.

The former Funkadactyl added that she is thankful for WWE’s Talent Relations department, who stayed in touch during her time off.

“One-hundred percent supportive. There was no question about it, it was OK, and that’s something that I’m also thankful for, that the company does support us in that way. Through everything, they were like, ‘Do you need this? We have this outlet? Do you need this? Do you want this? We’re here for you.’”