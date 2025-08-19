Naomi's former tag team partner to return following her pregnancy and replace her on RAW? Potential explored

The latest episode of WWE RAW saw Naomi relinquish her Women's World Championship, as she made a heartfelt announcement, revealing that she and Jimmy Uso are expecting a baby.

After sharing an emotional moment with fans, the Women's World Champion left her gold at the center of the ring before leaving. Given this situation, Tamina Snuka may return and replace her former tag team partner, Naomi, on RAW in a shocking twist.

In 2015, The Glow joined forces with Tamina to form Team B.A.D. (Beautiful And Dangerous). Later, Sasha Banks was added to the group as part of Women's Revolution. Banks left the faction that same year, and it disbanded in 2016 after the real-life Bloodline member and Snuka sustained an injury that sidelined them.

Upon their return, the duo went their separate ways. While Naomi later reunited with Sasha Banks and won the Women's Tag Team Championship, Tamina Snuka went on hiatus in 2023 after losing to Michin on the March 3 Main Event taping. Since then, she hasn't been featured on WWE TV.

That said, in a shocking twist, the 47-year-old could make her comeback on the red brand and replace her former tag team partner Naomi in the meantime, while the latter is away.

However, the above scenario is hypothetical and based on speculation. Nothing of the sort has been officially confirmed.

Triple H to book a Women's Battle Royal for the next episode of RAW?

Following the announcement by Naomi on RAW, Triple H may book a Women's Battle Royal for next week's episode to determine the new Women's World Champion.

A similar event happened last year when Rhea Ripley was forced to vacate her title due to injury on the April 15 episode of RAW. The following week, Triple H scheduled a 14-Woman Battle Royal for the Women's World Title, where Becky Lynch emerged victorious by eliminating Liv Morgan to win the gold.

Following Naomi's announcement, there is a possibility that The Game will repeat the same incident in the next episode of the red brand. This would be a perfect time for Tamina Snuka to make her return to the company and possibly capture the title.

While the above angle might sound promising, it is hypothetical, and nothing has been confirmed.

