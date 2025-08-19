  • home icon
  • Naomi's pregnancy may have severely affected WWE’s plans for one major star in particular

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Aug 19, 2025 12:47 GMT
Naomi shocked the WWE Universe as she announced her pregnancy on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW. She vacated the Women's World Championship, ending her title reign at 36 days. The Glow is expected to stay away from in-ring action for a long time following the announcement.

The 37-year-old star relinquishing her title has significantly affected the RAW women's division. Meanwhile, WWE's plans for a particular star may have undergone a huge change due to the development. The name in question is Stephanie Vaquer.

The major WWE star was set for a high-profile program

Stephanie Vaquer was the number one contender for the Women's World Championship before Naomi relinquished her gold. The Glow and La Primera were set to lock horns at the upcoming Clash in Paris Premium Live Event. However, the contest will no longer take place, severely affecting the trajectory of Vaquer's main roster run.

Stephanie Vaquer may have a huge problem

Vaquer wasn't expected to win the title, given Naomi's nearly unstoppable run as a heel. Moreover, the former NXT Women's Champion needs more time to establish herself before securing a world title.

The Glow's absence could force WWE to put the gold on The Dark Angel and give her a spot in the main event scene. If Vaquer ends up winning the Women's World Championship this early in her main roster run, fans may think she is being overpushed by the creative team. Viewers may even turn their backs on Vaquer, which can hamper her chances of becoming a top babyface.

Vaquer should not win the title for a crucial reason

Stephanie Vaquer should not become the new Women's World Champion, as she does not have a compelling story. If she captures the title, the Stamford-based promotion may have trouble finding a worthy challenger for her. She needs to gain momentum and pick up some huge wins before securing the gold. Fans need a solid program to believe in La Primera as RAW's top champion.

With all the buzz surrounding the WWE RAW women's division, it will be interesting to see what backup plans the Triple H-led creative team has in place now that Naomi has vacated the title. Who will become the new titleholder and help rebuild the division? Only time will tell.

Edited by Pratik Singh
