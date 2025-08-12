Naomi’s WWE Women’s World Championship reign could be in serious jeopardy!

WWE Superstar Naomi seems to have received a serious injury. The Women’s World Champion was set to defend her title against IYO SKY on this week’s episode of RAW. Hours before the show in Quebec, Canada, the social media handles of the Stamford-based promotion posted that The Glow wasn’t medically cleared. However, it seems that the champ isn’t dealing with something minor, and her title run is in serious trouble.Just a day before RAW, Adam Pearce had promoted the Naomi versus IYO SKY match via Instagram. The latest social media posts by WWE had asked the fans to tune into this week’s red brand for updates on the health of the Women’s World Champion. However, RAW commentators Michael Cole and Corey Graves reiterated that The Glow was medically unfit, advising fans to follow the company’s social media for updates.This means that Naomi got hurt shortly before this week’s Monday Night RAW began. Moreover, further examination of her injury could have revealed that she may not be available for an indefinite period. This could be a big problem, as an injury hiatus right now could mean that The Glow may have to relinquish her title. While this is a possibility, all of this is speculation so far.Naomi isn’t the only top star dealing with an injurySo far, no information has been released regarding the nature and the extent of Naomi’s injury or how she received it. If The Glow is forced to take a break because of it, she will join the list of injured top stars, Liv Morgan and her former ally, Bianca Belair.The Miracle Kid suffered a shoulder injury on the June 16, 2025, episode of RAW when she was facing Kairi Sane in a singles match. The EST of WWE, on the other hand, fought her last match at WrestleMania 41, where she broke her fingers. The match, which also involved Rhea Ripley, was won by IYO SKY, who retained the Women’s World Championship.Naomi is currently receiving a massive push and is also doing peak character work with her latest heel turn. She won the Women’s World Championship by cashing in her Money in the Bank contract at the 2025 Evolution, dethroning SKY when she faced Mami at the PLE.The Glow defended her title for the first time at SummerSlam, facing The Genius of The SKY and The Eradicator. Despite taking massive hits and getting double-teamed multiple times by the babyfaces, the Women’s World Champion managed to retain her title. It would be interesting to see if and when she returns and wrestles again.