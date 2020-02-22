Naomi set to challenge Bayley for SmackDown Women's title at Super Showdown

Naomi will try to end Bayley's record-setting title reign.

Naomi not only returned to action in the 2020 Royal Rumble but she also immediately returned to the SmackDown Women's title scene following the annual January PPV. She wasted little time to make an impact as she confronted Bayley and her hold on the title. The encounter foreshadowed an eventual pairing of the two stars for the title.

That pairing is now a reality as Naomi defeated Carmella in order to challenge the Champion at Super Showdown in Saudi Arabia next Thursday. It will be only the second time in history that a women's match will take place in the country. It also marks the first time a WWE Women's title will be defended there as well.

Carmella had previously won a six-pack challenge following the Rumble but fell to Bayley last week after the Champion used the ropes for leverage to notch a pin. It caused both the Princess of Staten Island and the former two-time SmackDown Women's Champion to stake a claim to a shot at the current title holder.

The two challengers met in a back-and-forth match to determine Bayley's opponent for Super Showdown. Bayley sat ringside for the match, but after getting kicked out of the ringside area, we were ensured a clean winner instead of the expected outside interference to end the match. Those usually set up Triple Threat matches, but instead, Naomi topped Carmella for the right to become a three-time Champion. Who will leave Saudi Arabia with the SmackDown Women's title?