Naomi to turn heel and form female Bloodline with two debuting WWE stars on SmackDown? Possibility explored

WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 was a nightmare for Naomi, as Jade Cargill returned and destroyed The Glow even before her Chamber match started. This assault from The Storm resulted in Naomi failing to be part of the structured match. The upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown is expected to unfold in the next chapter of this storyline. It could even reveal whether Naomi was responsible for Jade's mysterious attack.

However, if Naomi were the real attacker, then fans could indeed witness her heel turn after she potentially gets exposed by Jade Cargill. This raises the chances that Naomi might form a new faction with the newly debuted Tonga Twins on her side. Last year, Kaoz and Konda, the twin sisters, were spotted at the WWE Performance Centre, fueling the chances of their arrival under Triple H's regime.

They compete in independent promotions, with their last match on January 31, 2025. So, if Triple H plans to include The Tonga Twins in the Sports Entertainment juggernaut, a female Bloodline version could emerge when they pair with Naomi. The Glow is Jimmy Uso's real-life wife, which gives her a strong connection with the Bloodline.

The Tongan family tree members, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa, are part of Solo Sikoa's Bloodline, making the twin sisters part of this family drama. So, if Triple H brings them on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown, pairing up with an evil Naomi and forming a female Bloodline could be a solid way to debut.

Additionally, this could be a great way to tackle Jade Cargill and overcome her incredible strength, as she will likely overpower Naomi alone. The entire cited storyline is speculative in nature, but if it unfolds, it will drastically change the Women's division of the blue brand.

Naomi might disclose another twist in Jade Cargill's attacker storyline in the upcoming WWE SmackDown

In the upcoming episode of Friday Night Show, if Naomi appears, then there is a chance that she might reveal another twist in the entire storyline. The Glow could disclose that she isn't the only one who planned an attack on Jade, but Bianca Belair was also with her.

The EST of WWE has already reacted by stating that she feels terrible but will talk to both women. Since this mystery attacker storyline began, Naomi and Belair have been the prime suspects. So, a new twist could be introduced if The Glow exposed Bianca and revealed that she was also the mastermind behind that attack.

An angle like this will add a great twist to the road to WrestleMania 41 and lead to Belair's heel turn.

