Naomi to unveil shocking Bloodline connection with Enforcer reveal? Exploring WrestleMania 41 plot twist

Naomi has been involved in a heated rivalry with Jade Cargill on SmackDown since Elimination Chamber. Both superstars will lock horns in a one-on-one match at WrestleMania 41. However, Cargill is seemingly too big of a threat for The Glow to handle on her own. For this reason, she could pull off a massive twist that might turn the odds in her favor.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion could bring Tamina back in WWE as her Enforcer at WrestleMania 41. Both superstars are real-life Bloodline members and were part of a former faction called Team B.A.D. between 2015 and 2016. Therefore, it is quite plausible that Tamina could join forces with The Glow.

During the final moments of the Jade Cargill vs. Naomi match at WrestleMania, Tamina could make a shocking return. In a stunning turn of events, she could emerge from the shadows and attack The Storm while the referee would be distracted. The Glow could capitalize on the distraction and steal a massive victory over Big Jade.

Following the victory, Naomi could stand tall in the ring with Tamina, revealing the 47-year-old as her Enforcer. It is safe to say that the outcome of this match is currently quite predictable, as Jade Cargill has had the upper hand for the past few weeks. However, by introducing the former Team B.A.D. member as a potential twist, WWE could surprise the fans at The Show of Shows.

There is a high possibility for such an angle to unfold in Las Vegas. However, this is entirely speculation and nothing can be said for sure. Only time will tell what the future holds for both women at WrestleMania 41.

Naomi to form a faction on SmackDown after WrestleMania 41?

Naomi's heel turn has revitalized her character on SmackDown to some extent. While she has been moving forward as a solo competitor since turning on Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill, the 37-year-old might soon form an alliance. If she introduces Tamina as her enforcer, it could mark the first major step in building a powerful new group.

The Glow could persuade Nia Jax to join her potential faction on SmackDown after WrestleMania 41. Like Naomi and Tamina, The Irresistible Force is also a real-life Bloodline member, sharing a family bond with both the stars. Therefore, Jax is a viable candidate to join forces with Naomi.

Since dropping her WWE Women's Championship, Nia Jax has been wandering directionless on SmackDown. Becoming part of a dominant faction could breathe new life into her gimmick and present her as a dominant threat to the division. Moreover, a heel female faction could be a fresh addition to the women's roster, potentially going up against Chelsea Green's new group.

Although it is an intriguing possibility, it is mere speculation at the moment. It all depends on what WWE's creative head, Triple H, has in mind.

