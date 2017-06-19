Naomi vs Lana: SmackDown Women's Championship, WWE Money In The Bank 2017 Winner and analysis

St. Louis just felt the glow!

by Rohit Nath News 19 Jun 2017, 06:27 IST

Naomi made Lana feel the glow

Naomi defeated Lana via submission to retain the SmackDown Women's Championship

The champion began strongly against The Ravishing Russian. Lana put Naomi in a resthold, which began to slow the crowd down. This match seemed to be positioned in a "break" spot for the crowd to cool down.

However, Lana did show that she belonged in the ring and surprised one and all with how well she worked the match (she was a bit too noisy though). Her style wasn’t stiff like Eva Marie, who she’s been compared to with regards to in-ring skill. Lana began working on Naomi’s leg. Naomi attempted a transition and countered the submission. Naomi shouted “Glow time” as she got ready to counter. Naomi ended up hitting the rear view, but Lana kicked out.

Lana hit the sit out spinebuster but Naomi kicked out. Right after this, Carmella came out with the Ellsworth and a referee. She teased a cash-in but decided against it. Back in the ring, Naomi finished the match with the submission that won her the title at WrestleMania 33. As she celebrated, she looked at Carmella, who indicated that she would be waiting for another opportunity.

The champion looked back at a dejected Lana and walked away standing tall, still champion. The match itself was alright, and the teased cash-in was good. However, as mentioned, it was evidently positioned to cool the crowd down before the next match.