Naomi would love to see more intergender wrestling in WWE

It's not too often the male and female stars of WWE mix it up with one another in the ring. There is the occasional spot like a Zelina Vega hurricanrana or Becky Lynch being hit with the End of Days, but for the most part, the men wrestle the men and vice versa. One former SmackDown Women's Champion would like to see that change.

Naomi recently sat down for an interview with "So Catch" and said that more intergender wrestling would lead to true equality in the wrestling ring:

"I love it. I understand (why it's not done), but doing Mixed Match Challenge, that was my favorite thing about it because we get to interact with the guys. I think it would be awesome, as long as there is limitations and boundaries so stuff doesn't get too crazy. At this point, with the women being where they are and proving ourselves and wanting to be considered as equals in the company, you can't hold back in some areas and not in others. It would really make things equal. I think we can handle ourselves against the men."

Naomi has not been seen on WWE programming since she defeated Sarah Logan on an episode of Main Event. She's expected to return at any time, especially after The Usos made their return to TV in recent weeks.

Naomi told "So Catch" that she would really like a chance to win the Women's Tag Team Championships upon her return. She needs to find a partner first. Atop her teammate wish list is the current No. 1 Contender for the NXT Women's Championship, Bianca Belair. She also said Ember Moon would be an ideal partner, but Moon is out of action for the foreseeable future due to an Achilles injury.