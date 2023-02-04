Natalya defeats Shayna Baszler and other WWE stars to qualify for Women's Elimination Chamber match

WWE veteran Natalya collided with Shayna Baszler, Zelina Vega and Shotzi in the Women’s Elimination Chamber qualifying fatal 4-way match.

Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Nikki Cross and Asuka already qualified for the match, as they were runners-up in the Women's Royal Rumble. The winner of the Chamber match will earn the right to face Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39.

Natalya made her SmackDown in-ring return this week, as she was taken out of action last year after Shayna Baszler broke her nose. The Queen of Spades gained control of the match in the beginning, as she took out all three of her opponents.

Zelina performed her sunset flip powerbomb onto Nattie, but didn't get the win. Shotzi hit Baszler with multiple strikes and performed a suicide dive onto the former MMA fighter. Zelina Vega then hit both stars with a moonsault.

In the end, Natalya locked Shotzi in the Sharpshooter, but Zelina broke it up. She then proceeded to lock Vega in the same submission hold, and the latter tapped out.

The Queen of Harts won the 5th spot in the Women's Elimination Chamber match, which will take place in Canada. The 6th participant will be determined on RAW next week.

