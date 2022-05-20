"This is how our friendship started." - Natalya on getting kicked in the face by WWE Superstar

WWE legend Natalya took to social media with a humorous response to a fan Tweet about her and Tamina.

Nattie has been with WWE since 2007, and since then she's done it all, including reigning as the SmackDown Women's Champion and WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, alongside Tamina. Tamina has been with the WWE since 2010, and as well as her Tag Title reign alongside Nattie, has captured the 24/7 Championship on two separate occasions.

A fan recently took to Twitter to share a gif of the two women engaged in a match from a few years ago. The gif shows The Queen of Harts getting superkicked in the face by Tamina over and over again. This prompted a response from the former SmackDown Women's Champion, who tagged her former partner and told the fans that this superkick was what started their friendship.

"And this is how our friendship started." Nattie wrote

What has Natalya been up to on WWE TV?

On RAW and SmackDown, Nattie has been featured as part of a tag team with former NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler.

She also took a recent trip down to WWE's developmental show NXT 2.0, where she had a brief feud with Cora Jade, defeating the up-and-comer in an NXT main event. She teamed up with Lash Legend to take on Jade and Nikkita Lyons in a tag team match on the special NXT: Spring Breakin' episode.

Nattie @NatbyNature WWE on BT Sport @btsportwwe



has nothing but love for



BOAT for a reason "She gave me words of encouragement, I've got chills right now, she loves how I'm owning who I am." @nikkita_wwe has nothing but love for @NatbyNature who spoke to the NXT star about body positivity and feeling 'accepted' in the entertainment industryBOAT for a reason "She gave me words of encouragement, I've got chills right now, she loves how I'm owning who I am."@nikkita_wwe has nothing but love for @NatbyNature who spoke to the NXT star about body positivity and feeling 'accepted' in the entertainment industry 💖BOAT for a reason 👏 https://t.co/Ozt14vEAi7 It’s so important to be unique. All the things that make you different are the things you NEED to rise to the top. Not just in @WWE , but in life. Keep killing it, @nikkita_wwe . And I know you’ll always pay it forward. twitter.com/btsportwwe/sta… It’s so important to be unique. All the things that make you different are the things you NEED to rise to the top. Not just in @WWE, but in life. Keep killing it, @nikkita_wwe. And I know you’ll always pay it forward. twitter.com/btsportwwe/sta…

Since beating Cora Jade by submission with the Sharpshooter, Natalya has not been seen on NXT.

It will be interesting to see what's next for Natalya, both as a tag team competitior and as a singles star. It will also be interesting to see if she re-appears on NXT in the future. You can read more about her by clicking here.

