Natalya says she "knows for a fact" there will be a WWE Evolution 2 "right around the corner"

Natalya is confident there will be an Evolution 2

In an interview with Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT, Natalya confirmed that there will be an Evolution 2, stating that she "absolutely, 100% knows for a fact" that the event is "right around the corner."

Speaking after her history-making WWE Crown Jewel match with Lacey Evans, the former SmackDown Women's Champion has seemingly confirmed that there will be a second all-women's WWE pay-per-view - and hinted that it won't be too far away!

For anyone worried about the status of Evolution 2... get a load of this @NatbyNature quote:



"I think there are some incredible opportunities coming up for the girls and I absolutely, 100% know for a fact that there will be an Evolution 2 - right around the corner"



History made

This past Thursday, at WWE Crown Jewel, Natalya made history alongside Lacey Evans with the pair becoming the first two females ever to perform inside a WWE ring in Saudi Arabia. Lana also performed shortly after as she accompanied Bobby Lashley to ringside.

WWE Evolution

Back in October 2018, there was a different kind of history made by women in wrestling when WWE hosted their first ever all-women's wrestling event named Evolution.

The event would see the Nassau Coliseum host seven women's matches, with all four women's championships defended across the event, including one in a dark match, as well as the finals of the 2018 Mae Young Classic tournament.

Ronda Rousey successfully defended the RAW Women's Championship against Nikki Bella, whilst Becky Lynch defeated Charlotte Flair in a Last Woman Standing match to retain the SmackDown Women's Championship.

The NXT Women's Championship was also defended at the event with Shayna Baszler defeating Kairi Sane to become the first two-time NXT Women's Champion.

The WWE Universe has been clamouring for a sequel ever since, but there has thus far been no official announcement as to whether Evolution 2 will happen.

