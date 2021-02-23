"Look at the similarities" - Natalya and Tamina release a powerful statement

Recently, SmackDown Superstar Natalya took issue with how she was rated on a recent WWE on FOX Twitter game. The former champion even penned a message in response to this, naming herself "a pillar and a foundation" in the women's division.

The following is another carefully considered statement. pic.twitter.com/dShYjU8fUh — Natalie K. Neidhart (@NatbyNature) February 22, 2021

Over the past few weeks, Natalya has been pairing up with Tamina. It seems as though the pair mean business.

On Twitter, Natalya uploaded a video to her account. She was with Tamina in a darkened room, where they spoke directly to the camera. Natalya began the video clip by saying:

"Look at this picture, look at the similarities in our stories. Tamina and I are the first to understand that we are better off standing at each other's sides rather than in each others paths."

Tamina added:

"It has become painfully clear to me that the dependable, safe women in the business get contempt, not gold, not opportunity, and certainly not respect."

Natalya reflected on her legacy as a multi-generational wrestler

Both stars come from a long lineage of wrestlers

Natalya and Tamina are two of many multi-generational wrestlers on WWE's roster. As their statement continued, Natalya considered this, and also the duo's worth in the WWE.

Advertisement

"Well I am sick of being that woman. And I have worried about history, and legacy, and how I represent my family for far too long. I need to be who I am, and that's a person my Grandparent's wouldn't like. I'm the natural pack leader of this locker room. We are priceless in this business. In my whole career I have walked around a conflicted woman, having both the smile on my face, and violence on my mind. And it is time for us to stop smiling."

Tamina also made her intent clear.

"I am at a patience soon that will become clear to the people who need to know."

Natalya then finished with a strong closing statement.

"Consider them warned. Consider them warned."

Both women scored defeats over the Riott Squad on the most recent episode of SmackDown. They then launched into a vicious attack on Billie Kay, who came out to celebrate with them in the ring. After the show, they sent out a promo warning the WWE Universe backstage in a WWE Network Exclusive clip.